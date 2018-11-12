A passing Lakeville Highway motorist early Sunday helped an injured driver from their crashed vehicle as it began to burn, according to a Lakeville fire official.
The man crashed about 1:45 a.m. while traveling near the southern end of Lakeville Highway and his vehicle ended up in a field, where it caught fire, Lakeville Volunteer Fire Chief Nick Silva said Monday.
Another driver, believed to be a nurse, stopped to help, “getting him out of the vehicle and away as it became fully engulfed,” Silva said.
The driver appeared to have moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Lakeville volunteers arrived in less than three minutes and found the vehicle ablaze, Silva said. Flames spread into the field but were doused after burning a small spot of grass.
Crash details weren’t available from the CHP.
Check back for updates.
