Two dozen Sonoma County firefighters Monday afternoon worked in rural and rugged Feather River canyons on the Camp fire’s southeastern flank — the highest priority area of the day for the ongoing firefight.

Another two dozen local firefighters rested Monday after working the previous 24 hours saving homes and setting backfires in rugged territory near the river and Highway 70 to try to slow the wildfire’s progress.

About 65 Sonoma County firefighters and supervisors are helping to battle Butte County’s catastrophic Camp fire. The 113,000-acre blaze started Thursday, destroying the town of Paradise and killing 42 people, making it the deadliest wildfire in state history. The death toll surpassed the 29 people killed in a 1933 blaze in Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

Officials have said about 6,500 homes burned but projections show that number will increase substantially higher when final counts are tallied, said Jack Piccinini, retired Rincon Valley and Windsor fire chief working with Cal Fire to help manage the massive firefighting effort in Butte County.

Windsor fire Capt. Mike Elson’s strike team Monday was above Lake Oroville, in deep canyons between the Feather River’s north and middle forks.

As bulldozers dug fire breaks, firefighters readied hoses, prepping to set backfires. His team of five engines and a water tender were with another 60 or so engines and water tenders, including Sonoma County Cal Fire crews aiming to burn away fuel in the fire’s path.

Sonoma Valley fire Battalion Chief Spencer Andreis and his strike team are working opposite shifts from Elson’s team and early Monday rolled back into camp to start a day of rest after 24 hours of helping to battle the blaze.

“Their strike team did a great job just doing a lot of structure defense. They saved some houses, did some firing operations. They were pretty excited when they got into camp today,” said Piccinini, who spoke to team members.

It’s a two-hour drive or longer each way for firefighters from camp at the fairgrounds in Chico to their typically 24-hour assignment. The route up to the fire zones offers views of “miniature Grand Canyons,” said Piccinini, describing terrain facing firefighters.

Elson’s team included Windsor, Rincon Valley, Santa Rosa, Forestville, Gold Ridge and Cloverdale firefighters. Andreis’ team joined Sebastopol, Sonoma Valley, Monte Rio, Bennett Valley and Rancho Adobe firefighters.

Two local fire engines and two fire supervisors also have been sent to the Southern California fires.