Santa Rosa police Monday night arrested a man suspected of attacking his father with a meat cleaver.
The father and son live together in an apartment on Northcoast Street in west Santa Rosa and an argument between the two turned violent.
“The son struck or stabbed his father with a large meat cleaver several times causing significant injuries,” according to police in a news release.
Officers were called at 7:30 p.m. to their home for a possible stabbing and found a bloody scene. They offered medical aid to the 63‑year‑old victim until paramedics arrived, police said.
Officers arrested Samay Chan, 38, on suspicion of attempted homicide. Chan was taken to the Sonoma County Jail where he remained Tuesday morning with bail set at $1 million.
The father was taken to a hospital and was in serious but stable condition, police said.
Officials asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 707‑528‑5222.
Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.