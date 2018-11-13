A Napa County woman who died last week after being hit by a car was a St. Helena resident, according to the Napa County Coroner’s Office.
The pedestrian was Susan Cardoza, 53.
About 6:20 a.m. Nov. 7, Cardoza was standing in or near the southbound lane of the Silverado Trail, at the northern end of the Napa Valley, when she was hit by a passing vehicle, the CHP said.
Santa Rosa driver Keith Igarashi, 61, told officers he didn’t see the woman until she was in his lane and that he couldn’t avoid a collision. His southbound 2014 Hyundai hit the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.
It was the first of two fatal crashes last week in Napa County. On Thursday, a 44‑year‑old Sonoma woman died during a head‑on collision with a Santa Rosa driver on Highway 121 in Schellville, just inside the Napa County line.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the CHP.
You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.