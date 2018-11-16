Santa Rosa Junior College considers building on-campus student housing by 2022

With students struggling to find affordable places to live, Santa Rosa Junior College is looking to build on-campus housing by the fall of 2022.

The college plans to seek approval from the Board of Trustees next month to begin the process of identifying potential development companies to partner with to build and manage a student housing project.

A spring 2018 survey conducted by the firm Scion found that 30 percent of students were considering leaving because of housing insecurity and costs.

“Students can’t focus on their studies when they don’t know how to afford their rent,” SRJC President Frank Chong said. “My hope is to provide students with affordable housing options, so they can achieve their educational goals.”

About a quarter of community colleges in the U.S. offer on-campus housing, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.

SRJC used to have dorms on campus, but the college tore them down 15 years ago.

