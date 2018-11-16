Seven south county school districts will be closed Friday due to poor air quality

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2018

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Seven school districts, most in south Sonoma County, announced Thursday they’ll be closed Friday because of poor air quality from the Camp fire in Butte County.

The districts found the air quality index at their campuses registered in the “very unhealthy” range, said Jamie Hansen, spokeswoman for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The closures include Cinnabar, Dunham, Oak Grove, Old Adobe, Petaluma, Waugh and Wilmar school districts. In addition, the River Montessori Charter School, Live Oak Charter School and the Sonoma County Office of Education’s Headwaters campus, all in Petaluma, will be closed.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine