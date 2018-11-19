(1 of ) Jim Jones Jr., the adopted black son of the Rev. Jim Jones, speaks to a service for the 40th Jonestown anniversary at Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Ceremonies at the California cemetery marked the mass murders and suicides 40 years ago of 900 Americans orchestrated by the Rev.Jones at a jungle settlement in Guyana, South America. (AP Photo/Tim Reiterman)
(2 of ) Erica Harden, of Sacramento, Calif., points out the names of six of her relatives who died in Jonestown, Guyana, on a portable memorial wall, which honors more than 300 children who were victims, as she attends a ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Ceremonies at the California cemetery marked the mass murders and suicides 40 years ago of 900 Americans orchestrated by the Rev. Jim Jones at Jonestown, a jungle settlement in the South American country. (AP Photo/Tim Reiterman)
(3 of ) In this March 5, 2018 photo released by Kevin Kunishi, Jordan Vilchez sits at memorial for mass murder and suicide victims at the Jonestown settlement in Guyana. Vilchez returned to Jonestown for the first time in 40 years. (Kevin Kunishi via AP)
(4 of ) In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, former Peoples Temple member Jim Jones Jr. places bleached rocks around the edges of the Jonestown victim memorial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, Calif. Jim Jr. would lose 15 immediate relatives in Jonestown, including his pregnant wife. In the aftermath, he built a new life. He remarried three decades ago, and he and his wife Erin raised three sons with two now in coaching basketball at the high school and college level. At lower right is the name of Rev. Jim Jones, who adopted him. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(5 of ) In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, former Peoples Temple member Jim Jones Jr. carries a bucket of bleached rocks to place around the edges of the Jonestown victim memorial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(6 of ) In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, former Peoples Temple member Jim Jones Jr. speaks during an interview next to the Jonestown victim memorial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(7 of ) In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo, John Cobb looks at names of family members on the Jonestown Memorial while posing for photos at Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, Calif. John was attending a San Francisco high school when he was allowed to join his best friends in Jonestown. There, as part of Jones’ personal security detail, Cobb saw the once captivating minister strung out on drugs, afraid to venture anywhere for fear of his legal problems. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(8 of ) In this photo taken Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, former Peoples Temple member Eugene Smith poses for a photo in a park in San Francisco. Smith recalls how his mother, a churchgoing African-American, bought into Jim Jones' dream when he opened a new church in Fresno. She gave her house to the Peoples Temple and they moved to San Francisco, where Eugene ran a temple construction crew. He was just 14. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(9 of ) Alan Swanson of Talmage was a member of Jim Jones' Peoples Temple in Redwood Valley, but got out before the violence in Guyana claimed the lives of hundreds of members. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2008
(10 of ) FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2008 file photo, Stephan Jones, son of Rev. Jim Jones of the Peoples Temple, poses for a portrait near San Rafael, Calif. Now, Stephan Jones is father of three daughters, ages 16, 25 and 29, and works in the office furniture installation business. He says his daughters have seen him gnash his teeth when he talks about his father, but they also have heard him speak lovingly of the man who taught him compassion and other virtues. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
(11 of ) In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo, Jordan Vilchez poses for a portrait in Richmond, Calif. For years, Vilchez was ashamed of the part she played in the Peoples Temple, an idealistic group that imploded so terribly. “Everyone participated in it and because of that, it went as far as it did,” she said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(12 of ) In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo, John Cobb poses for a portrait at the the Jonestown Memorial at Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, Calif. John was attending a San Francisco high school when he was allowed to join his best friends in Jonestown. There, as part of Jones’ personal security detail, Cobb saw the once captivating minister strung out on drugs, afraid to venture anywhere for fear of his legal problems. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(13 of ) In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo, Jordan Vilchez poses for a portrait in Richmond, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(14 of ) Mike Touchette, a survivor of the Jonestown mass suicides and murders in Guyana, poses for a portrait on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Miami Springs, Fla. “We built a community out of nothing in four years,” recalled Touchette, now a 65-year-old grandfather who has worked for a Miami hydraulics company for nearly 30 years. “Being in Jonestown before Jim got there was the best thing in my life.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
(15 of ) Mike Touchette, a survivor of the Jonestown mass suicides and murders in Guyana, poses for a portrait on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Miami Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
(16 of ) Mike Touchette, a survivor of the Jonestown mass suicides and murders in Guyana, poses for a portrait on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Miami Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
(17 of ) Mike Touchette, a survivor of the Jonestown mass suicides and murders in Guyana, poses for a portrait on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Miami Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
(18 of ) This June 2016 photo provided by Jim Jones Jr. shows, from left, Ross Jones, 21, Erin Fowler-Jones, Robert Jones, 27, and Ryan Jones, 25, and Jim Jones Jr., in Pacifica, Calif. (Jim Jones Jr. via AP)
(19 of ) FILE - This November 1978 file photo shows the bodies of Peoples Temple mass suicide victims led by Jim Jones in Jonestown, Guyana. (AP Photo/File)
(20 of ) FILE - In this Nov. 20, 1978 file photo, a vat that contained a drink laced with deadly cyanide sits on a sidewalk at Peoples Temple in Jonestown, Guyana. The bodies of followers that drank the poison are strewn around the commune. (AP Photo/Frank Johnston, Pool, File)
(21 of ) FILE - This November 1978 file photo shows the Peoples Temple compound, led by Jim Jones, after bodies were removed, in Jonestown, Guyana. (AP Photo/File)
(22 of ) FILE - This Jan. 1976 photo shows the Rev. Jim Jones, pastor of Peoples Temple in San Francisco. (AP Photo/File)
(23 of ) FILE - This Nov. 18, 1978 file photo shows the bodies of five people, including Rep. Leo J. Ryan, D-Calif., on the airstrip at Port Kaittuma, Guyana, after an ambush by members of the Peoples Temple cult. (Tim Reiterman/The San Francisco Examiner via AP)
(24 of ) This undated file photo from the California Historical Society,shows Peoples Temple leader Jim Jones. (California Historical Society)
(25 of ) This Nov. 18, 197,8 file photo shows San Francisco Chronicle reporter Ron Javers, foreground and then San Francisco Examiner reporter Tim Reiterman, right, in Georgetown, Guyana before their flight to Jonestown on a fact finding mission with U.S. Congressman Leo J. Ryan. Ryan was shot and killed. At left is Mrs. Carol Boyd of San Jose, daughter of AP photographer Robert "Sammy" Houston, and aunt of two youngsters at Jonestown. (AP Photo/San Francisco Examiner, Greg Robinson, file)
(26 of ) This November 1978 file photo shows Congressman Leo J. Ryan, right, with congressional staff member James Schollaert, left and Ryan aide Jackie Speier, center, aboard the aircraft carrying them to Guyana. Ryan was killed and Speier was injured in the Nov. 18, 1978 tragedy. Schollaert remained in Georgetown and was not injured. (AP Photo/San Francisco Examiner, Greg Robinson, file)