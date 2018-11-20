SANTA CLARA — A body recovered Saturday from the waters near Alviso has been identified as the 49ers fan who disappeared after walking out of Levi's Stadium during a Nov. 12 game, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Ian Powers, 32, as the person whose body was recovered by divers from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The cause and manner of Powers’ death was determined to be an accidental drowning, according to the coroner.

Based on the findings of the coroner’s office, Santa Clara police have closed their investigation into the case.

Powers, a resident of Spokane, Wash., attended the 49ers Monday night football game on Nov. 12 with his girlfriend, according to Santa Clara police. His girlfriend told police he left his seat to use the restroom during the fourth quarter and never returned.

The last communication Powers had with his family was at about 10 p.m., near Old Glory Lane and Great America Parkway, located outside of Levi’s Stadium.

Police were alerted to Powers’ disappearance the following day and started searching for him, said Capt. Wahid Kazem.

Powers’ vehicle was found where he parked it near the stadium. There were no signs of foul play. Thursday, Santa Clara police released surveillance video showing Powers leaving Levi’s Stadium, walking on a footbridge among many other fans.

Family and friends told police Powers’ disappearance was “completely out of character.”

His body was found by a group of duck hunters in low-tide water, according to Santa Clara police.

The Alviso Marina Boat Launch ramp is located roughly 2½ miles from Levi’s Stadium.

Police said Powers was last seen wearing a red 49ers T-shirt, red 49ers hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Powers’ activity that night is asked to contact Santa Clara police at 408-615-5580.

Staff writer Robert Salonga contributed to this report.