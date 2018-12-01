5 p.m. Wednesday: Russian River Senior Center: 15010 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville Featuring a potluck and music from the Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble. $18 nonmembers. RSVP and information: 707-632-5545

The Friendship Circle last month held a party to prepare for Hanukkah. It attracted 130 guests and featured live klezmer music, a traditional latke lunch and a bazaar showcasing local artists’ works.

The group plans to continue the festivities.

As part of its outreach efforts, the Friendship Circle will bring to 10 senior living facilities and centers across Sonoma County the Festival of Lights, which officially begins at sundown today. The events kick off Monday and extend through the end of Hanukkah on Dec. 10.

Each celebration will be unique, depending on who’s leading it and what the facility is able to provide. Programs typically last about an hour and include lighting the menorah. Participants also will have a chance to sing Hanukkah songs, play dreidel and enjoy traditional foods, such as latkes (potato pancakes), gelt (chocolate gold coins) and jelly doughnuts.

Program Director Jalena Mays said all activities are subsidized and made affordable by the generous support of the Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco, the Peninsula, Marin and Sonoma Counties.

The celebrations will be led by volunteers and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation.

The Friendship Circle focuses on reaching out to isolated residents and helping them feel connected to the greater community. For over 34 years, it has been a volunteer-based program of the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County, offering cultural, educational and social programming for older adults. It puts on regular luncheons, day excursions and holiday programs, and is open to all older adults, regardless of religious or cultural identification.

Most of the Hanukkah celebrations the group is hosting are free.

Unless a phone number is listed by the event, call 707-528-1182 or email carolk@jccsoco.org for more information, to make a reservation or to request a ride to one of the Hanukkah celebrations.