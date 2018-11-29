The Napa Police Department is seeking help tracking down a man who is accused of punching a woman in the face at Stone's Bar in River Park Shopping Center.

A surveillance camera, which appears to be pointed at the front door of the bar, caught the attack at 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 17. Napa police posted the graphic video on its Facebook page in hopes that people would come forward with information about James Curtis Faulkenberry, one of two Napa men who are suspected of attacking the victim.

The other man, Juan Gerardo Rojas, is suspected of attacking and kicking her several times, according to a statement posted on the department's Facebook page. He turned himself in.

The video appears to show a man jumping on the victim inside of the bar with such force that the front door pushes open and he lands on top of her, outside.

She struggles to fight him off as three men holding pool table cue sticks step outside, confront the men and try to help her off the ground. Her assailants continue attacking her and also attack the bystanders trying to help her. Her attackers eventually scurry into the parking lot before police arrive.

The confrontation outside lasted about 40 seconds.

Faulkenberry is accused of punching the woman in the face, knocking her unconscious, police say. Her face was swollen and she went in and out of consciousness.

Faulkenberry has arm and neck tattoos, police say. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

The Napa County District Attorney charged Faulkenberry, 30, and Rojas, 39, last week, court records show.

Faulkenberry was charged with two felonies for committing an assault that could have seriously hurt someone, plus a misdemeanor for disturbing the peace by fighting, court records show. He was also charged with a few special allegations related to the attack and his criminal past, Special allegations can be tacked on to charges to create a stronger punishment.

Rojas was charged with three felonies related to committing an assault that could seriously injure someone, assault with a deadly weapon — a pool stick in this case, according to court records. He was also charged with 10 allegations related to his criminal past and accusations that he seriously hurt someone.

Anyone who sees Faulkenberry is encouraged to call 911 without approaching him, as police consider him to be dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the case detective at 707-257-9509, or send an anonymous tip by texting Tip411 and information on Faulkenberry to 947411.