Former KGO 810 radio host Ray Taliaferro was found dead in Paducah, Kentucky, three weeks after he had been reported missing, officials reported Monday.
Taliaferro's family announced his death in an update to a GoFundMe page on Sunday night. "It is with great sadness that the Taliaferro family has to announce the passing of Ray Taliaferro," the family wrote.
The Paducah Police Department confirmed the death Monday morning in a Facebook post.
According to police, two teenagers found the body in a wooded area Sunday afternoon about a mile from where he was last seen on Nov. 10. An investigation into his death is ongoing and an autopsy pending.
Taliaferro, 79, who kept a residence in San Francisco, was visiting the city of Brookport in Illinois with his wife, checking out property she had inherited when he disappeared.
Taliaferro joined the San Francisco station in 1977. His show moved to the 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. time slot in 1986 and continued until 2011, the same year he was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame.