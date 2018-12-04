MILPITAS — An inmate has apparently killed himself at a San Francisco Bay Area jail.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies found the man Sunday night in a single-person cell at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.
He was unresponsive and efforts to revive him failed.
The 36-year-old man was arrested in July on suspicion of driving under the influence and carrying a loaded gun in a car.
His name hasn't been released.
Authorities say it appears the man killed himself but his death remains under investigation.