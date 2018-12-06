Just in time for the holidays, we’ve come up with a version of our popular history quiz that tests your Yuletide recollection.

We scoured the archives for 11 challenging questions, covering a century of Sonoma County history.

How well do you know holiday facts of years past, from Thanksgiving celebrations to Christmas emergencies to New Year’s parties? This quiz will test even the most knowledgeable of locals.

How to play: Proceed slowly. Read the question in the caption field and the image it describes. When you think you have the right answer, scroll to the next slide to see the answer.