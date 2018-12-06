(1 of ) Question: When did the infamous Christmas Day floods occur? (Photo Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Answer: 1955 and 1964. In 1955, severe storms and floods hit Northern California just before Christmas, leading to the evacuation of as many as 35,000 people from their homes near the Russian, Feather and Yuba rivers. In 1964, the second "Christmas flood" left hundreds of Russian River area residents homeless as flood levels reached record highs. The Red Cross and the National Guard delivered complete turkey dinners to about 400 refugees sheltered in the Guerneville Veterans Memorial, and children were promised that Santa Claus would not forget them. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Question: What Windsor husband-and-wife team hit the Christmas music charts with a holiday song about a tragic accident?
PC: Dr. Elmo Shropshire, who recorded "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" in 1979, is playing shows throughout the Bay Area with his special holiday all-star Reindeer Band. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) The Rahmn and Pruess families have the photo taken with Santa Claus during Winter Lights at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, November 23, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Answer: Santa has made trips by boat, tractor, truck and helicopter on days when the reindeer needed a day off. In this photo, Santa arrives by helicopter to an event near McNear Park in Petaluma in 1948. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) The Snoopy and Woodstock balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
(9 of ) PC: Hugh Codding, of Codding Enterprises, stands in front of a zebra skin in his Rohnert Park office. Codding Enterprises was among the top 500 companies in the state.
(10 of ) An ocelot prowls in his spacious cage. Several exotic cats were left homeless by the death of their owner and would have been euthanized if it hadn't been for Lynette Lyon, who is licensed to keep exotic animals. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
(11 of ) Question: What Santa Rosa actress stared in the 1947 holiday classic, “Miracle on 34th Street”? (Courtesy 20th Century Fox)
(12 of ) Answer: Natalie Wood, born Natalia Nikolaevna Zakharenko (Gurdin), spent her early years living on Slater Street in Santa Rosa. Her breakout role as Susan Walker in “Miracle on 34th Street” launched her career. (Courtesy 20th Century Fox)
(13 of ) Question: What Luther Burbank grave marker was the center of holiday celebrations in Santa Rosa? (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Collection, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) Answer: The Cedar of Lebanon Tree, which Luther Burbank planted as his grave marker, was strung with Christmas lights for the holidays. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, the tree lighting ceremony was a holiday favorite until the tree caught disease in 1989 and had to be removed from the property. (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Collection, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) LAURA SOLORZANO
A beaded basket 2" x 3" by Sonoma County resident Clint McKay, 2014, Dry Creek Pomo-Wappo-Wintun Indian.
(16 of ) Answer: On Dec. 31, 1990, Elsie Allen, a Pomo Indian renowned for her basket weaving and for her family's preservation of rare baskets, died at the age of 91. In addition to passing on her basket-making skills to many others, Allen helped to preserve and pass on Pomo history and language. She spoke three of the surviving Pomo dialects and helped historians record the languages. Her book, "Pomo Basketmaking, A Supreme Art for the Weaver," was published in 1972. Her family's collection of more than 150 baskets is on long-term display at the Mendocino County Museum in Willits. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(18 of ) Brett Rieschl helps his daughter Lucia, 3, do a backflip during a vigil to bring the community together in the wake of the fires around Sonoma County, at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California on Friday, October 20, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) PC: Tim Earley gets rid of his tree at a free Christmas tree recycling drop-off area at the Sonoma County Fairground parking lot on Brookwood Avenue. cc1227_Tree_Dropoff.jpg
12/28/00: Tim Earley gets rid of his tree Wednesday at a free recycling drop-off area at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds parking lot in Santa Rosa.
(20 of ) Corey Moranda, 17, tosses his family's Christmas tree in a pile for recycling at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Sunday, January 3, 2016 in Santa Rosa, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Question: What Sonoma County business infamously place a Christmas tree on top of a 250-feet elevator tower in the 1930s?
(22 of ) Answer: In 1937, the Poultry Producers of Central California put a 30-foot Christmas tree on top of a concrete grain elevator that was under construction. The tree was attached to the elevator by a number of half-inch cables. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
