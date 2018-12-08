(1 of ) A vineyard along Canyon Road in Geyserville soaks up late afternoon light, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(2 of ) Second growth of wine grapes at B.R. Cohn Winery, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(3 of ) Wild radish and mustard sprout between the rows of turning grape vines at B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. An inch of rain followed by an abnormally dry fall kickstarted cover growth, not usually seen until winter and in some cases, early spring. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(4 of ) A new planting at Windsor Oaks Vineyards, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 as the sun sets on an incoming fall storm. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(5 of ) A fall vineyard in West Dry Creek near Healdsburg, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(6 of ) Late afternoon sunlight creates a crevice of brilliance on a vineyard off Westside Road in the Russian River appellation, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(7 of ) Smoke from the Camp fire in Paradise filters the setting sun over the Balletto Vineyards on Willowside Road in Santa Rosa on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(8 of ) A fall sunset paints the sky at Windsor Oaks Vineyards, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(9 of ) A vineyard along Canyon Road in Geyserville soaks up late afternoon light, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(10 of ) Wild turkeys prepare to land in a vineyard off Nelligan Road above Kenwood, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(11 of ) A mountainside vineyard turns with the lower temperatures, Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018 above Lake Sonoma. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(12 of ) A hint of sunrise awakens starlings and robins as they start a new day, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in Asti. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(13 of ) A frost-burned vineyard and early pasture growth as a late fall storm crosses over Starr Road in Windsor, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(14 of ) A frost-burned vineyard loses it's leaves as a late fall storm crosses over Starr Road in Windsor, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(15 of ) Fall vienyards photographed from a from a moving vehicle, Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018 along Eastside Road near Forestville. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(16 of ) Rain shrouds Sonoma Mountain as Kunde Family Winery vineyards keep their grip on the last colors of fall, photographed from Nelligan Road above Kenwood, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(17 of ) A grape leaf turns, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in the Sonoma Valley. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(18 of ) Rainfall on a grape leaf, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in the Sonoma Valley. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(19 of ) A vineyard catches the last light of the day along Westside Road near Healdsburg, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(20 of ) A sundog appears over a vineyard along Westside Road near Healdsburg, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018