Residents still have a chance to view vibrant fall foliage before it fades as winter approaches.

Fall colors have stuck around later this year in Sonoma County, thanks to one of the driest Octobers on record. Brilliant red, deep purple, orange and rusty hues can be found on trees and vines in Dry Creek Valley, Asti and along Canyon Road near Geyserville.

To the southeast, Sonoma Valley also is bursting with color.

Kunde Family Winery vineyards off Highway 12 near Kenwood still clung to their golden foliage. Meanwhile, a nearby vineyard off Nelligan Road was covered in amber.