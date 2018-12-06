s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Sonoma County holiday donation and volunteer opportunities 2018

GEORGE BARAHONA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 6, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Celebrate the holiday season by giving the greatest gift of all — compassion. By donating toys and food, or taking the time to volunteer, you can make a big difference in someone's life and spread some cheer. Here are some of the ways you can help.

Holiday Children's Coat Drive: Collecting new and gently used children's coats for donation to The Arbor Youth Resource Center of Ukiah & Redwood Community Services of Ukiah from now until Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. There are two collections bins: One located at Coldwell Banker Mendo Realty, Inc. at 169 Mason St., Suite 300, Ukiah, and the other at Maureen Mulheren's Office, 304 N. State St., Ukiah. Donations may be dropped off at either location between 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, email coldwellerica@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook page.

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation: The nonprofit public charity is collecting new, unwrapped toys through December to help children in need for the holiday season. For more information, visit santa-rosa-ca.toysfortots.org.

Toys For Kids: Santa Rosa and Rincon Valley Fire station are taking toys and distributing them to elementary school age children throughout the greater Santa Rosa area. To donate visit any Santa Rosa or Rincon Valley Fire Station. Look for the collection barrels in front of the stations. Santa Rosa Plaza Shopping Center, Firefighters and their families will be collection cash donations and un-wrapped toys from Dec.5 through Dec.23. To find out more information Email toys4kids1401@gmail.com, call 707 583-9216 or visit srff.org.

Boys & Girls Clubs: Help make the holidays special for members of Boys & Girls club of Sonoma County. Most needed items are Coats and Raincoats (Youth: M, L, XL, and Adult S&M) socks and blankets. To donate, send or deliver donations to 1400N. Dutton Ave. Suite 24, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Allison Nail at 707-528-7977 or anall@bgccsc.org.

For more information, visit bgccsc.org.

Sonoma Valley Holiday Gifting Program: Help make it a special season for locals in need- low income families, emancipated youth, the elderly, and those living with homelessness or disability. Call 707-931-4114 or email info@svholiday.org for more information, or visit svholiday.org.

American Red Cross: A gift of any amount will could save the day when the next emergency strikes. To donate, complete a donation form and mail to American Red Cross, P.O Box. 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839; donate by phone at 1-800-435-7669. For ways to help and more information, visit redcross.org.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa: The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is a tradition known around the world. Contributions help local neighbors with toys, shelter and much more. For more information, visit santarosa.salvationarmy.org or email donorcare@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Guerneville Holiday Community Dinner & Toy Drive: The goal is to offer a free food basket for people at Christmas. Meats, fresh fruits, and more are offered. Some clients are given a gift certificate. For more information on how to help, call 707-996-0111 or visit friendsinsonomahelping.org.

Food for Fines: Help neighbors in need to start the new year off fresh from Dec.1 through Dec. 1 . The Sonoma County Library is offering the Food for Fines program at Redwood Empire Food Bank, Inter Church Food Pantry, and the Healdsburg Food Pantry. Needed items include canned tuna and meats, pasta and sauce, low-sodium soups and stews, beans and rice, low-sodium canned vegetables, and no-sugar-added canned fruits. Food can be brought to any of the branches listed. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61

Sonoma County’s Secret Santa: Sonoma County Secret Santa has collected and distributed gifts to over 16,500 individuals during the holiday season through Secret Santa Red Gift Hearts and Secret Santa Letters, and raised funds to help provide gifts and assistance to clients of nonprofit and social service agencies in Sonoma County. For more information on how to help,, email holiday@volunteernow.org or visit fundlyenterprise.com.

Related Stories
Sonoma County holiday lights map
Sonoma County holiday history quiz

Sonoma Family Meal: Sonoma Family Meal offers chef-made meals to families who have lost homes as a way to bring families together at the table again during the holidays. To volunteer or donate, visit sonomafamilymeal.org.

Petaluma Christmas Cheer: This volunteer organization that provides food to needy families and seniors in the Petaluma-Pengrove area. To donate or volunteer visit their Facebook page.

Redwood Credit Union: Redwood Credit Union is making the holidays special for those in need by donating non-perishable food or new toys at any branch from Nov. 23 through Dec. 21. For more information, call 707-545-4000 or visit redwoodcu.org.

Speedway Children’s Charities: The mission of Speedway Children’s Charities is to care for children in educational, financial, social and medical need in order to help lead productive lives. Events are held throughout the month at Sonoma Raceway. For more information, call 707-933-3950 or email cplattner@sonomaraceway.com. For more information on donations, visit speedwaycharities.org/donate.

Do you have a charitable cause that we missed? Please let us know at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Happy Holidays!

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment