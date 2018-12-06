Celebrate the holiday season by giving the greatest gift of all — compassion. By donating toys and food, or taking the time to volunteer, you can make a big difference in someone's life and spread some cheer. Here are some of the ways you can help.

Holiday Children's Coat Drive: Collecting new and gently used children's coats for donation to The Arbor Youth Resource Center of Ukiah & Redwood Community Services of Ukiah from now until Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. There are two collections bins: One located at Coldwell Banker Mendo Realty, Inc. at 169 Mason St., Suite 300, Ukiah, and the other at Maureen Mulheren's Office, 304 N. State St., Ukiah. Donations may be dropped off at either location between 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, email coldwellerica@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook page.

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation: The nonprofit public charity is collecting new, unwrapped toys through December to help children in need for the holiday season. For more information, visit santa-rosa-ca.toysfortots.org.

Toys For Kids: Santa Rosa and Rincon Valley Fire station are taking toys and distributing them to elementary school age children throughout the greater Santa Rosa area. To donate visit any Santa Rosa or Rincon Valley Fire Station. Look for the collection barrels in front of the stations. Santa Rosa Plaza Shopping Center, Firefighters and their families will be collection cash donations and un-wrapped toys from Dec.5 through Dec.23. To find out more information Email toys4kids1401@gmail.com, call 707 583-9216 or visit srff.org.

Boys & Girls Clubs: Help make the holidays special for members of Boys & Girls club of Sonoma County. Most needed items are Coats and Raincoats (Youth: M, L, XL, and Adult S&M) socks and blankets. To donate, send or deliver donations to 1400N. Dutton Ave. Suite 24, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Allison Nail at 707-528-7977 or anall@bgccsc.org.

Sonoma Valley Holiday Gifting Program: Help make it a special season for locals in need- low income families, emancipated youth, the elderly, and those living with homelessness or disability. Call 707-931-4114 or email info@svholiday.org for more information, or visit svholiday.org.

American Red Cross: A gift of any amount will could save the day when the next emergency strikes. To donate, complete a donation form and mail to American Red Cross, P.O Box. 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839; donate by phone at 1-800-435-7669. For ways to help and more information, visit redcross.org.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa: The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is a tradition known around the world. Contributions help local neighbors with toys, shelter and much more. For more information, visit santarosa.salvationarmy.org or email donorcare@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Guerneville Holiday Community Dinner & Toy Drive: The goal is to offer a free food basket for people at Christmas. Meats, fresh fruits, and more are offered. Some clients are given a gift certificate. For more information on how to help, call 707-996-0111 or visit friendsinsonomahelping.org.

Food for Fines: Help neighbors in need to start the new year off fresh from Dec.1 through Dec. 1 . The Sonoma County Library is offering the Food for Fines program at Redwood Empire Food Bank, Inter Church Food Pantry, and the Healdsburg Food Pantry. Needed items include canned tuna and meats, pasta and sauce, low-sodium soups and stews, beans and rice, low-sodium canned vegetables, and no-sugar-added canned fruits. Food can be brought to any of the branches listed. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org.