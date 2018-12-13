CHICO — They wrote in notebooks and raised their hands to ask impossible questions. Will my neighbors ever return? Will the businesses in our community fail?

They were from Paradise, Magalia, Concow and Butte Creek Canyon, foothill communities burned by the Camp fire one month ago. For three hours, they grilled a group of Santa Rosa residents who drove to Butte County this week to share hard-earned lessons of loss and resilience.

The answers they got from these fellow wildfire survivors, who lost their homes 14 months ago in the Tubbs fire that roared through the Mark West corridor, Larkfield, Fountaingrove and Coffey Park, whittled down to two truths: Question everything and band together like never before.

“I’d like to say we know what you went through, but what you went through was so much more,” said Anne Barbour, whose Coffey Park home was among the earliest to be rebuilt in Santa Rosa. “Step up, and take your town back because what we’ve created is one hell of a community.”

Eight Sonoma County residents, mostly members of the recovery group Coffey Strong, spent Tuesday in Chico meeting with Butte County residents facing the kind of grief and uncertainty they began grappling with more than one year ago. They spent hours at an Episcopal church in north Chico with about 75 Butte County residents and at a packed afternoon meeting with contractors, city officials, builders and residents held in the basement banquet room of a Chico hotel.

The October 2017 Tubbs fire burned from Calistoga into Santa Rosa and destroyed nearly 5,300 homes, and killed 22 people, briefly giving it the terrible distinction of being the most destructive wildfire in California history.

It would be surpassed by the Camp fire, which ignited Nov. 8 and burned nearly 14,000 homes. The death toll continues to rise, reaching 86 people Wednesday with the death of a person severely burned in the fire.

Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people, is at least 90 percent gone. All five City Council members lost their homes, as did the county supervisor for the area.

“We need to start organizing and start coming together as a community — we can make that agreement tonight,” said Miles Berdaehe Lynk, a Paradise resident who lost his home of 10 years.

They forged a new friendship with these Sonoma County visitors who had to learn the same alphabet soup of acronyms for the dizzying amount of documents and government bureaucracy to manage their losses and recovery.

Butte County residents talked about the wild pendulum swing of emotions. Will they rebuild or move? Will they ever feel safe living in their forested communities again?

They asked how to come up with lists of everything in their homes, an emotional and daunting inventory required by insurance companies. They said they were afraid they’ll never again be able to insure their homes in these forested communities. They were worried the debris cleanup crews would scrape their acreages clean of familiar trees and topography, or damage crucial septic systems. They said they felt out of control.

“My main concern is what they’re going to do to my lot,” said Betty Paugh of Butte Creek Canyon, who laughed wearily about the fact she had the carpets cleaned the morning of the Camp fire. Her home would burn to the ground that night when the fire reached her canyon.