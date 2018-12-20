In Sonoma County, Christmas trees have been the centerpiece of holiday celebrations, from early settlers to the present.

The Cedar of Lebanon Tree, which Luther Burbank planted to be his grave marker, was strung with Christmas lights and illuminated for the holidays. The tree-lighting ceremony, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, was a holiday favorite until the tree caught disease in 1989 and had to be removed from the property.

Now celebrating its 18th year, Windsor’s Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove highlights the tree-decorating skills of local schools, service groups, families and businesses. The 200-tree display, sponsored by Windsor’s People4Parks nonprofit, is open through New Year’s Day.

Click through our gallery above to see Sonoma County residents celebrating around Christmas trees from the 1910s to present day.