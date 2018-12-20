(1 of ) Getting a Christmas tree at the tree farm in Sebastopol, circa 1977. (Photo by Don Meacham. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) A Christmas tree, decorated by a group of volunteers led by Ronnie Duvall, sits in the bed of a pickup on Rita Place. The truck was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Bonnie and Bill Alwes sit in front of a Christmas tree in Santa Rosa in 1952. (Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) A postcard offers a humorous scene, circa 1912. (Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Maelani Salido, 12, stands on the tips of her toes to straighten the star atop a Christmas tree that she, her family and their friends put up where the Salido's home once stood on Kerry Lane in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, November 30, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Santa stands in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by a crowd on Kentucky Street in Petaluma in 1915. (Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Kip Sorensen, 3, is overjoyed he will have a tree in his bedroom. Business at Nyberg's Christmas Trees on Broadway was busy on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2018. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)
(8 of ) An unidentified man disposes of a Christmas tree at Sebastopols Annual Tree Disposal site in 1967. (Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Josh Meyer carries a freshly cut Monterey Pine at Little Hills Christmas Tree Farm in Petaluma, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Marie Bahnsen and Austa Johnson stand in front of a Christmas tree in holiday attire in Sonoma County in 1909. (Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Students gather around a Christmas tree at a St. Vincent High School theater production in Petaluma in 1946. (Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) Christmas merchandiser Richert Salondaka decorates a tree at Corrick's in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2009. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Lorene Romero admires the decorations on the Donate Life tree in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove in the Windsor Town Green Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (WILL BUCQUOY/FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(14 of ) Pictured in an undated holiday photo is proprietor George Pease and a shopper at Pease Pharmacy, located at corner of North Main Street and Highway 12 in Sebastopol. (Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Melissa DeForest hauls out her recently cut Douglas fir tree with her daughters, Avery, 5, and Kaitlyn, 7, as part of "The Great Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Hunt." It was hosted by LandPaths at Riddell Preserve west of Healdsburg on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) A Christmas tree is pictured atop the Poultry Producers of Central California grain elevator at 323 E. Washington St. in Petaluma in 1937. (Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) Alicia Torres places a sombrero on a snowman tree topper in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove in the Windsor Town Green Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (WILL BUCQUOY/For the Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Men from Occidental are pictured on a Christmas tree lot in 1915. (Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) The Cedar of Lebanon Tree, which Luther Burbank planted as his grave marker, was strung with Christmas lights and illuminated for the holidays. The tree-lighting ceremony, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, was a holiday favorite until the tree caught disease in 1989 and had to be removed from the property. (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Collection, Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) Blake Valladolid, 6 years old, places an ornament high as Audrey Lemen, 6years old, places ornaments low on their tree Sunday during the decoration event in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove in the Windsor Town Green December 2nd, 2018. (WILL BUCQUOY/FOR THE PD).
(21 of ) Members of Girl Scout Troop 10718, (from left) Livia Huberts, Ella Huberts and Gianna Hernandez, decorate a tree in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove in the Windsor Town Green Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (WILL BUCQUOY/FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(22 of ) Rick Williams of Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery sets out christmas trees at his Sebastopol shop Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Harmony Farm was one of 10 nurseries cooperating in the Lake County Gifting a Tree Project, which asks people to buy a potted, live Christmas tree, then return it to the nursery after the holidays. Organizers then pick them up and distribute them to residents who lost homes and trees in the Valley and Clayton fires. (Jeremy Portje/ For The Press Democrat)