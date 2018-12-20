Santa Rosa police stopped a woman suspected of stealing a delivery truck in Roseland on Thursday morning by using a technique that caused the stolen vehicle to spin out and fall into a ditch.

The suspect, identified as Jessica Ybarra, 31, of Santa Rosa, suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The driver of the truck, which belonged to the linen rental and uniform company Alsco, told police the vehicle was stolen around 7:13 a.m. while he was making a delivery to Roseland Creek Elementary School.

The keys were left inside the locked truck, though the driver’s side window was rolled down.

“(He) went inside the business and someone jumped into the vehicle and took off with it,” Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said.

Ybarra fled north on Burbank Avenue and was spotted by an officer about seven minutes later on Farmers Lane near Fourth Street. She did not stop when police flashed their lights and sirens, and a slow vehicle pursuit ensued.

After about three minutes, one officer decided to use an intervention technique to stop the truck, which was headed north on Mission Boulevard near Sherbrook Drive at about 25 mph to 30 mph. The technique requires officers to tap the back of the fleeing vehicle with their front bumper, Kucker said.

“It causes the vehicle to stall or spin out, and in this case, the vehicle ended up spinning out and going into a ditch,” Kucker said. There was no traffic in the area when the officer tried the technique and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, she said.

Traffic was slowed Thursday morning as officers responded to the scene. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area.

Ybarra had a felony warrant out for her arrest for a probation violation and possession of stolen property, the department said.