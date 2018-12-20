'A moral disaster': AP reveals scope of migrant kids program

Decades after the U.S. stopped institutionalizing kids because large and crowded orphanages were causing lasting trauma, it is happening again. The federal government has placed most of the 14,300 migrant children in its care in detention centers and residential facilities packed with hundreds, or thousands, of kids.

As the year draws to a close, some 5,400 detained migrant children in the U.S. are sleeping in shelters with more than 1,000 other children. Some 9,800 are in facilities with 100-plus total kids, according to confidential government data obtained and cross-checked by The Associated Press.

Democratic lawmakers introduced new legislation Thursday aimed at shutting down two of those mass detention facilities holding more than 4,000 migrant children in tents amid the Texas desert and at an emergency detention center in the Miami suburbs.

The "Shut Down Child Prison Camps Act" introduced in the House and Senate orders the Health and Human Services Department to immediately close the two facilities.

"Children belong in homes, schools, and parks_not behind barbed wire," said sponsor Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon. "Our taxpayer dollars are being used to traumatize children by keeping them in a child prison camp instead of in the arms of their families."

Three months after President Donald Trump took office, the same federal program had 2,720 migrant youth in its care — most in shelters with a few dozen kids or in foster programs.

Until now, public information has been limited about the number of youths held at each facility overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The AP obtained data showing the number of children in individual detention centers, shelters and foster care programs for nearly every week over the past 20 months, revealing in detail the expanse of a program at the center of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

It's been taking at least twice as long as it did in January 2016, on average two months now, for youth to get out of ORR custody, in part because the administration added more restrictive screening measures for parents and relatives who would take them in. That changed Tuesday when officials ended a policy requiring every adult in households where migrant children will live to provide the government with fingerprints.

All still must submit to background checks, and parents themselves still need to be fingerprinted. Nonetheless, officials said they could now process some children more rapidly, and hoped to shorten shelter stays that had dragged on so long kids sometimes wondered if their parents had abandoned them for good.

"It's a pain we will never get through," said Cecilio Ramirez Castaneda, a Salvadoran who was separated from his 12-year-old son, Omar, when they were apprehended in June under the administration's "zero tolerance" policy, which led to nearly 3,000 children being separated from their families.

Omar feared his father had given up on him during his five months in a Texas shelter.

Ramirez was reunited with Omar last month only to learn that his son had been hospitalized for depression and medicated for unclear reasons, and suffered a broken arm, while in government custody.

"It's a system that causes irreparable damage," Ramirez said.

Experts say the anxiety and distrust children suffer while institutionalized can cause long-lasting mental and physical health problems. It's worse for younger children, those who stay more than a few days and those who are in larger facilities with less personal care.