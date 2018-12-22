A Petaluma man was arrested Friday morning after a search of his home turned up a stolen assault rifle, two other firearms and 3 pounds of marijuana prepped to be sent out of state, Petaluma police said in a statement.
The search occurred after police received a tip warning Christopher Rosen, 36, was possibly trying to sell the weapons online despite being under a criminal protective order that barred him from owning the guns, authorities said.
Petaluma detectives and the department’s crisis response unit served a search warrant at Rosen’s home, located at the 500 block of Albert Way near Ely Boulevard, at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Once inside, they found Rosen, three other people and the loaded firearms, which were located in Rosen’s room, police said. The assault rifle was tracked to one previously stolen from a residential burglary in Cloverdale.
Rosen was arrested on suspicion of offering to sell high-capacity gun magazines and an assault rifle, possessing firearms while under a criminal protective order and possession of stolen property.
