Petaluma police are still searching for three suspects in an armed robbery at an AT&T store Tuesday, and Santa Rosa police suspect there may be a connection to a Santa Rosa robbery earlier the same day.
According to Petaluma police, three suspects entered the AT&T store on South McDowell Boulevard and robbed customers and employees at gunpoint, putting stolen property in a pillowcase. The suspects fled, spurring Petaluma police to issue a shelter-in-place warning for the Oak Hill Park area as they unsuccessfully searched neighborhood yards for the suspects.
Investigators believe the same suspects were involved in an attempted robbery of a Santa Rosa AT&T store earlier the same day, Santa Rosa police Sgt. John Ludtke said in an email. Officers in both cities are working together on the case.
Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact Petaluma police at 707-778-4372.
