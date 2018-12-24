A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and violating a restraining order after police said he broke through his ex-girlfriend’s garage wall Saturday before fleeing through nearby backyards.
Johnny Antone, 46, was spotted climbing down a ladder that led to the roof of the woman’s home near the Washington Square shopping center around 8:14 p.m., Petaluma police said. He then jumped a side fence and into her backyard.
The woman told police Antone had yelled and banged on the exterior walls before breaking the garage wall. She believe the suspect wanted to attack her, police said.
A perimeter was established around the neighborhood, where police found evidence of fence damage, suggesting he fled through other backyards. Antone was found hiding in an adjoining yard, police said. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.
