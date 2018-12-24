Three men were arrested Sunday after a fight at a downtown Santa Rosa mall crowded with last-minute Christmas shoppers, authorities said.
The fight involving numerous individuals was reported around 5:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa Plaza, police said in a news release. When officers arrived, the group ran in different directions and disappeared into the crowd. An officer later spotted in a car three men he believed were part of the dispute and pulled them over.
The driver, Angel Valencia, 18, of Santa Rosa, took off on foot, running through the first floor of the garage before he was caught on Morgan Street about a block from the mall, Santa Rosa police said. Officers said they found in the car a pound of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic pistol reported stolen from New Mexico.
Valencia was arrested on suspicion of three felony charges — possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and criminal conspiracy, police said. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest.
His passengers, Andrew Lopez, 19, and Cassius Banks, 20, both of Santa Rosa, also were arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and criminal conspiracy, police said.