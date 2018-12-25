Deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a west Sonoma County neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Gunfire was reported at around 4:35 p.m. near Todd Road and Old Gravenstein Highway southeast of Sebastopol, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies said no one was injured, but shell casings from a .45-caliber handgun were found in the area.
A caller told authorities she heard several shots coming from a brown car with three people inside traveling south on Todd Road.
Deputies then received additional calls from the 6400 block of Lone Pine Road about 2 miles away. One caller described seeing a rusty, red four-door sedan with several people inside driving past her home. The driver held a handgun out the window and fired several shots into the air, she said.
The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the gunfire to contact Deputy Allison at 707-565-2650.
