s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Former Santa Rosa Junior College football coach convicted of second-degree murder for 2017 DUI that killed Sonoma State student

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 24, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

A former Santa Rosa Junior College football coach could spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder for a 2017 drunken-driving crash that killed a 21-year-old Sonoma State University student and injured five others.

Prosecutors convinced a jury that Logologoa “Logo” Tevaseu, 35, should be found guilty of murder because he knew about the dangers of driving while drunk after a previous DUI conviction for a 2011 crash in downtown Santa Rosa.

“He made the decision to drink and drive, knowing from previous experience drinking and driving is dangerous and there is potential for great harm to others on the road, including death,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in an interview Monday. “Our argument was when he got behind the wheel, he knew how dangerous his conduct was.”

Ravitch said she hopes Tevaseu’s conviction will “serve as a reminder to anyone who gets behind the wheel this holiday season to be sure that they are sober.”

After a three-week trial, a jury found Tevaseu guilty Friday of second-degree murder, gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated and driving while under the influence causing injury.

He faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison on the vehicular homicide charge.

The Nov. 5, 2017, crash occurred when Tevaseu crossed a double-yellow line to pass vehicles on Lakeville Highway, just north of Highway 37. His Dodge Ram pickup slammed head-on into a Toyota Corolla driven by Paulette Quiba, a 21-year-old business student at SSU. Three other cars crashed into Quiba’s Toyota or each other.

The Oakley student was killed and five people injured in the pileup.

Tevaseu, who worked as a defensive line coach for the SRJC Bear Cubs, had a 0.22 percent blood alcohol level at the time of the crash, or nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, prosecutors said.

According to a Bay City News report, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Lukas told the jury Tevaseu started drinking around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4 and didn’t stop until 6 a.m. the next day, or roughly 15 hours before the 9 p.m. crash.

Tevaseu’s attorney, Joseph Stogner, told the jury that his client had a “significant tolerance” for alcohol. While conceding that Tevaseu’s decisions were “stupid” and “reckless,” Stogner argued that his client should have been charged with manslaughter instead of murder.

Tevaseu drove his daughter from Healdsburg to Pleasant Hill around 10 a.m. the morning of the crash, then played basketball for at least three hours, took his children to a dog park, ate pizza at a restaurant and drove to Pleasant Hill to pick up his daughter around 6 p.m., Stogner said.

“His actions were stable and steady during that day,” Stogner said, according to the Bay City News report.

Quiba was on her way home to Rohnert Park from a dinner with her family celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their arrival in the United States from the Philippines. Prosecutors said her family hopes that the attention brought to this case will cause people to make safe decisions about drinking and driving.

Tevaseu is due back in court on Jan. 7 for a hearing related to his prior conviction on DUI, when Judge Dana Simonds is expected to set a date for sentencing.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Show Comment