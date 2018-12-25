A former Santa Rosa Junior College football coach could spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder for a 2017 drunken-driving crash that killed a 21-year-old Sonoma State University student and injured five others.

Prosecutors convinced a jury that Logologoa “Logo” Tevaseu, 35, should be found guilty of murder because he knew about the dangers of driving while drunk after a previous DUI conviction for a 2011 crash in downtown Santa Rosa.

“He made the decision to drink and drive, knowing from previous experience drinking and driving is dangerous and there is potential for great harm to others on the road, including death,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in an interview Monday. “Our argument was when he got behind the wheel, he knew how dangerous his conduct was.”

Ravitch said she hopes Tevaseu’s conviction will “serve as a reminder to anyone who gets behind the wheel this holiday season to be sure that they are sober.”

After a three-week trial, a jury found Tevaseu guilty Friday of second-degree murder, gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated and driving while under the influence causing injury.

He faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison on the vehicular homicide charge.

The Nov. 5, 2017, crash occurred when Tevaseu crossed a double-yellow line to pass vehicles on Lakeville Highway, just north of Highway 37. His Dodge Ram pickup slammed head-on into a Toyota Corolla driven by Paulette Quiba, a 21-year-old business student at SSU. Three other cars crashed into Quiba’s Toyota or each other.

The Oakley student was killed and five people injured in the pileup.

Tevaseu, who worked as a defensive line coach for the SRJC Bear Cubs, had a 0.22 percent blood alcohol level at the time of the crash, or nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, prosecutors said.

According to a Bay City News report, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Lukas told the jury Tevaseu started drinking around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4 and didn’t stop until 6 a.m. the next day, or roughly 15 hours before the 9 p.m. crash.

Tevaseu’s attorney, Joseph Stogner, told the jury that his client had a “significant tolerance” for alcohol. While conceding that Tevaseu’s decisions were “stupid” and “reckless,” Stogner argued that his client should have been charged with manslaughter instead of murder.

Tevaseu drove his daughter from Healdsburg to Pleasant Hill around 10 a.m. the morning of the crash, then played basketball for at least three hours, took his children to a dog park, ate pizza at a restaurant and drove to Pleasant Hill to pick up his daughter around 6 p.m., Stogner said.

“His actions were stable and steady during that day,” Stogner said, according to the Bay City News report.

Quiba was on her way home to Rohnert Park from a dinner with her family celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their arrival in the United States from the Philippines. Prosecutors said her family hopes that the attention brought to this case will cause people to make safe decisions about drinking and driving.

Tevaseu is due back in court on Jan. 7 for a hearing related to his prior conviction on DUI, when Judge Dana Simonds is expected to set a date for sentencing.