The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deployed the SWAT team and a K-9 unit and used a rubber bullet to end a standoff with a suspected robber.

The standoff occurred late Friday after the suspect, later identified as Franklin Antonio Molina, 21, of Los Angeles, led deputies on a chase that closed both directions of Highway 101 south of Laytonville for nearly three hours, authorities said.

Molina was suspected of stealing from Humboldt County a white GMC Denali, which deputies believed contained several firearms, stolen marijuana and $30,000 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

He refused to exit the vehicle once it stopped, so a Spanish-speaking crisis negotiator was brought in, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect threatened several times to kill law enforcement officers while talking to the negotiator, and then deputies saw what appeared to be a handgun in his hands, the sheriff’s office said.

Molina eventually exited the vehicle but continued to be uncooperative, deputies said. The SWAT team fired a rubber bullet attempting to immobilize him. However, Molina fled on foot, so a K-9 was used to take him to the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

Molina was taken to Willits’ Frank. R. Howard Memorial Hospital for treatment of a dog bite to the leg and injuries from the rubber bullet.

He later was arrested on suspicion of eight felony charges, including burglary, assault with a firearm and reckless driving to evade a peace officer.

He was booked into Mendocino County Jail on $285,000 bail.

Authorities said they searched the SUV and found an air pistol, but no other weapons, drugs or cash. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shannon Barney said Humboldt deputies believe those items left the area with suspects in another SUV, which they could not locate after arresting Molina.

While speaking to the crisis negotiator, authorities said Molina indicated a group in another vehicle was accompanying him.

