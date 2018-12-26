A Petaluma man was arrested Tuesday night after a three-minute scuffle with local police, who were responding to reports of a family disturbance at his home, Petaluma Police Sgt. Lance Novello said.

Brent Taylor, 36, was first reported to Petaluma officers at about 9:58 p.m. on Western Avenue when a neighbor reported having to swerve past him as he walked onto the road, Novello said. The neighbor said Taylor appeared intoxicated and was yelling at other passing motorists on the street.

Petaluma officers then learned the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office also received a call at a home nearby, located in the 2800 block of Western Avenue, for a family disturbance.

Two Petaluma police officers and two CHP officers responded to the home, arriving before Sonoma deputies, and began talking to family members who had gathered outside, Novello said. Police were not able to locate Taylor.

“As they were talking to the family trying to get information … this guy slams open the front door and charges our officers,” Novello said. “He’s given orders at the same time to stop and he keeps coming at the officers.”

A three-minute struggle between Taylor and the four officers ensued, causing minor injuries to the Petaluma officers. Police asked for emergency backup during the fight, prompting several officers to respond.

Taylor was eventually detained and declined medical attention, Novello said.

Taylor was booked into the Sonoma County Jail later that night on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor battery on a police officer, the Sonoma County inmate log showed. He was being held on a $10,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.