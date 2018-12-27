A jury on Wednesday convicted a 23-year-old Santa Rosa man of car theft, his fourth such conviction in 14 months, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.
Sergio Espinoza-Villalobos, 23, was convicted of driving or taking a motor vehicle without consent. He previously had been convicted of possessing, driving or taking motor vehicles without consent in October and December in 2017 and in May 2018. The district attorney’s office referred to him as a “chronic car thief” in a statement.
Most recently, a passerby called police on Sept. 20 and reported that Espinoza-Villalobos was acting strangely while driving, authorities said. Police detained him in the Olive Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa shortly after and determined the car he was driving had been stolen about 12 hours earlier from a church parking lot. Espinoza-Villalobos already was on probation in Sonoma and Mendocino counties for his prior convictions.
Espinoza-Villalobos will be sentenced on Jan. 24. He faces up to five years, eight months in prison.
You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or at andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.