Officers gave a wanted parolee, who had eluded police for several days, an opioid overdose-blocking medication on Wednesday afternoon after stopping a car he was in on southbound Highway 101 near downtown Santa Rosa, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The life-saving spray was used on Cristian Zaragoza Bahena, 24, after he showed signs of an opioid overdose during the traffic stop.

Bahena was wanted by police in connection with an early morning vehicle pursuit on Sunday, in which authorities said he drove recklessly to avoid being stopped. His car was found in the area of Dutton Meadow and Pebblecreek Drive after the 2:15 a.m. chase, but Bahena was not inside, police said.

In Wednesday’s incident, detectives spotted Bahena getting into the backseat of the car occupied by two other people. Police pulled over the vehicle about 4:43 p.m. when it drove onto southbound Highway 101, and the car stopped abruptly, blocking the highway’s far right lane and downtown offramp, police said.

Officers ordered Bahena to get out of the car, and when he did not comply, police went to Bahena’s passenger door, pulled him from the car and handcuffed him. The department said the stop was high-risk, given Bahena’s history of carrying firearms and participating in gangs.

As police began searching Bahena for weapons, they noticed he showed signs of opioid overdose and gave him the medicine. A search of his clothing turned up a quarter-pound of what police suspect was methamphetamine for sale, police said.

Bahena was taken to a hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of several crimes, including felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and felony violation of probation. He was additionally booked on felony reckless evading, violation of probation and driving without a license in Sunday’s vehicle chase, police said.

A felony warrant issued by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for violation of parole kept Bahena in jail as well, according to police.

The female driver of the car was interviewed and released by police at the scene. The man riding in the front passenger’s seat, identified by police as Santa Rosa resident Calvin Alexis Garcia, 23, was arrested and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole.

