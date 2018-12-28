A Santa Rosa woman suspected of climbing onto the roof of City Hall and yelling from on top of it was arrested Thursday night after she refused to come down, Santa Rosa police said.

Janitorial staff working inside the two-story Santa Rosa Avenue building reported the woman, identified as Elizabeth Seavey, 40, to police at about 8:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Sgt. Dan Marincik said.

Officers arrived, climbed onto the roof and found Seavey there. Police asked Seavey to get down from the building, but she did not comply.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Justin Farrington said police have a theory of how Seavey got up to the roof, but did not want to share it because other people may try it. He said he did not know why Seavey was there, but that she had a large amount of personal items including a backpack and coats.

“There was not much conversation that took place between the officers and her,” Farrington said. “She gave them the middle finger upon contact and she was not very complaint both physically and verbally.”

Police detained Seavey, and Santa Rosa firefighters were called to the scene at about 8:42 p.m. to help remove her from the building, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Mark Basque said.

Seavey was strapped into a basket-like wire stretcher, which was then attached to a ladder truck, and she was safely lowered to the ground.

Paramedics checked Seavey at the scene, and she was cleared to be taken to the Sonoma County Main Jail, Basque said. She was booked on suspicion of trespassing, obstructing police and a parole violation, Marincik said.

Paramedics checked Seavey at the scene, and she was cleared to be taken to the Sonoma County Main Jail, Basque said. She was booked on suspicion of trespassing, obstructing police and a parole violation, Marincik said.