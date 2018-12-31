Santa Rosa police arrested two Cloverdale men suspected of being intoxicated at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall on Sunday evening, charging one with felony drug sales.
Officers were initially called to the area on reports of a man brandishing what resembled a revolver at a person who would not loan him a cellphone. They located Matthew Lee Ryan, 20, and Andrew Vincent Farmer, 20, in a department store at the nearby Santa Rosa Plaza mall.
There, police said they discovered a replica handgun loaded with realistic ammunition, as well as narcotics on Ryan. Both men appeared under the influence, police said.
Ryan became belligerent with officers and briefly removed one of his handcuffs, police said. While seated in the backseat of the patrol car, police said he also attempted to kick out and break a window.
Ryan was booked into Sonoma County Jail on a felony charge of possession of narcotics for sale, in addition to misdemeanor public intoxication. He remained in custody Monday morning in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Farmer was charged with public intoxication and booked into Sonoma County Jail. On Monday, he was being held on $1,000 bail.
