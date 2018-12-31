A suspected truck thief attempted to run away Friday from a Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy, who tackled the man and arrested him.
The deputy and his training officer spotted a Dodge Ram pickup reported stolen the night before and initiated the stop in Calpella, north of Ukiah, early Friday morning. The driver, Mark Aaron Beardslee, 45, of Ukiah, pulled over and took off on foot with a deputy in pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The deputy used his Taser during the chase, but the electric stun gun failed to bring Beardslee down. The deputy then tackled Beardslee and placed him in handcuffs after a physical struggle.
Beardslee was first taken to the Ukiah Valley Medical Center, where he was medically cleared, then booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property and three misdemeanors, including resisting a peace officer. He was held there Monday morning in lieu of $25,500 bail.
A passenger, Laura Marie Adams, 26, of Ukiah, also tried to run away from the stolen truck but was detained before she could get away, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was booked into the jail on an outstanding bench warrant and held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
