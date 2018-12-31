A Petaluma man with a history of drunken-driving arrests was in custody Monday morning, suspected of being extremely drunk when he crashed Sunday night into a pole and building.
Andrew Feltrop, 32, was speeding on Petaluma Boulevard North and lost control of his Honda Civic as he turned onto Lakeville Street about 9:25 p.m., Petaluma police Sgt. Lance Novello said in a news release. Feltrop’s Honda traveled onto a sidewalk, hit a phone pole and building, and was lifted upward after getting caught on a pole support wire. The car then fell off the wire and landed on its roof.
Feltrop, who wasn’t injured, got out on his own, but witnesses stopped him from leaving before police arrived, Novello said.
A preliminary test showed Feltrop’s blood-alcohol level was more than four times the 0.08 limit for driving, according to police. The man also was on probation for a prior conviction and had two prior DUI arrests, Novello said.
Officers arrested Feltrop on suspicion of DUI and violating probation. Bail was set at $110,000, according to jail records.
