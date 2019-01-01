A homeless man pursued by police for illegally camping on private property got into a fistfight with four officers Sunday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 32-year-old Samuel Tobin of Lake County had set up camp on private property without permission on the 6700 block of Palm Avenue in Sebastopol. When deputies approached, he fled through a marshy field and entered a creek when officers tased him, but the tasing “had no effect,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry 1 searched for Tobin from the air and eventually located him, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Two deputies and two Sebastopol police officers caught up to Tobin, and he man attempted to fight all four officers, the sheriff’s statement said. A Sebastopol police officer tased him again, and he was placed in handcuffs.
Tobin was treated by an ambulance crew and taken to a hospital for medical clearance and then booked into jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and misdemeanor trespassing. He’s being held on $2,500 bail.
You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or at andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.