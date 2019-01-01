A 29-year-old Windsor man was brutally assaulted early Tuesday as the bars were closing in downtown Petaluma, police said.

Part of the attack was captured on video and witnesses identified the suspects, two men from Santa Rosa, who were arrested in the Keller Street garage, Lt. Ron Klein said in a press release.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Kentucky Street about 2 a.m. when a man walked up behind him and punched him in the right side of the head, causing the man to fall into the street, an event caught on video, Klein said.

A second man walked up and kicked the victim in the face and hit him several times in the head with his fist, an act seen by several witnesses, he said

The assailants ran to the garage in an attempt to get away in an SUV but were detained by police.

Officers arriving on Kentucky Street found several people aiding the victim, who was bleeding from the mouth and face and appeared to be convulsing, Klein said. He was transported to a hospital by the Petaluma Fire Department and treated for injuries to his face, head and teeth.

The assailants, Gregory MacDonald and Malik Telcy, both 22, claimed the victim started the fight, but Klein said it did not appear to be the case based on the video and witness statements.

They were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.