A Santa Rosa man was in custody Wednesday, suspected of trying to kill another man during a fight and stabbing Tuesday night in Roseland, Santa Rosa police said.
Officers arrested James Paskali, 57, on suspicion of attempted murder and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $1 million.
Paskali, identified by police as a homeless man, and a 38‑year‑old Santa Rosa man had gotten into a fight about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sebastopol Road and Hampton Way, police said in a statement.
An officer found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Officials declined to release the victim’s name.
The victim knew the suspect and told officers Paskali’s name and vehicle description. Officers found the suspect sitting in his car parked in the 800 block of Piner Road. He was arrested without incident, officials said.
