An argument between Santa Rosa neighbors led to a scuffle Tuesday between a 17‑year‑old female and a Santa Rosa police officer, leaving both with minor injuries, police said.

Police were called about 1 p.m. Tuesday to a verbal altercation in the 1400 block of Hogrefe Way in Roseland. The argument began between two teenage girls who go to high school together, and 7 to 10 family members from both sides became involved, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said in an email. There was no physical fight, but one of the teens brandished a box-cutter during the verbal altercation, Kucker said.

That teenage girl then yelled and fought with the first arriving officer, who forced her to the ground with a leg sweep and placed her in handcuffs, police said.

The girl had minor cuts on one hand and her face and was given medical treatment before being booked into Sonoma County’s juvenile detention center. The male officer was treated for cuts on one hand and a finger injury.

As the teen was being arrested, she also threatened to kill one of her neighbors, police said.

Officers arrested her on suspicion of making criminal threats, battery on an officer and brandishing a weapon. Police didn’t release her name because she’s a juvenile.

Staff Writer Andrew Beale contributed to this report.

