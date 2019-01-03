SAN JOSE — The mayor of Silicon Valley's largest city remained hospitalized Wednesday with two fractured vertebrae and sternum after he was struck by an SUV while riding his bike on New Year's Day.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement released Wednesday that he has a couple of months of physical therapy ahead but is expected to make a full recovery.
Liccardo, 48, does not require surgery and should be released from Regional Medical Center later Wednesday. He will likely wear a brace to help with injuries.
Liccardo's friend, Carl Guardino, tells the Mercury News he apparently fractured his collar bone and a chest bone, and had neck and back injuries.
The mayor was cycling when he was struck by a vehicle after noon Tuesday. The driver pulled over and stayed at the scene.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected, police said.
Liccardo is the mayor of the nation's 10th largest city and an avid bicyclist.
