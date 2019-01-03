A 17-year-old Santa Rosa boy was cited for vandalism by Sonoma County deputies Wednesday night after he admitted to using an illegal firework to blow up the mailbox of a Windsor-area home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported at about 9 p.m. by the owner of a home just outside Windsor city limits in the 9800 block of Old Camp Lane.

The homeowner told deputies he heard a loud explosion and ran outside, where he saw a white Dodge pickup making U-turns before fleeing the area, the Sheriff’s Office said. He provided deputies with a partial license plate for the vehicle.

A separate deputy then spotted a white Dodge truck near Mark West Station and Starr roads, about 4 miles away, and pulled the vehicle over. Inside, he found an 18-year-old driver and the 17-year-old Santa Rosa teenager, who accepted blame for the explosion once the deputy questioned the pair, authorities said.

The boy explained he got a mortar-style firework, which launches aerial bursts, in Nevada a week ago, according to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office. The explosive is illegal in California.

The 17-year-old boy told the older boy driving the truck to pull over, lit the explosive and threw it into the mailbox, said Sgt. Spencer Crum, a department spokesman. “They were just driving around, screwing around, and (he) just picked a mailbox.”

The Sheriff’s Office bomb squad examined the mailbox and determined the damage matched that from a firework, authorities said.

The teen, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was cited and picked up by his father later that night. The driver was released by deputies.

