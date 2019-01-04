WILLIAMS — It’s time to add another name to the farewell tour circuit in this year of Elton John, Joan Baez, Paul Simon and Ozzy Osbourne: Jerry Brown, the governor of California.

There was the invitation-only reception for 2,000 guests at a Sacramento basketball arena; the appearance on “Meet the Press” this past Sunday to talk about President Donald Trump and offer dark warnings about global warming; the sold-out Sacramento Press Club forum and the interviews with the Los Angeles Times, the Sacramento Bee and many others. On a recent Saturday alone, as Brown and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, shivered in front of a fire in their new home at the family ranch here in Williams, there were five separate interview and photography sessions.

Not that anyone should consider this any kind of long goodbye for Brown, whose successor will be sworn in Monday.

“No, we’ve got a lot to do,” Brown said. “I’ve been doing pardons. We have regulations we have been putting out. Appointments. So there’s a lot — the activity has continued apace.”

Brown, who served as California’s 34th governor and its 39th, has long counseled against overexposure. But he is someone who enjoys the limelight as much as the next politician — and understands as well as anyone that his window is closing. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic lieutenant governor, is moving into the governor’s office in the Capitol next week, and Brown is riding a wave of attention that will disappear as surely as his state trooper escort.

Brown is making the most of it. He is using his remaining days to offer warnings about the future of California and the planet and lessons learned from a half-century in public life, and to talk about a legacy of fiscal restraint — he arrived eight years ago to a $26 billion deficit, and is leaving a $14 billion surplus — and opposition to Trump.

He also delivered some not-so-veiled admonitions for his successor about a recession that he suggested had already started and a looming assertion of power by interest groups and newly liberated Democratic lawmakers enjoying near historic margins in the Legislature.

“The Democratic constituencies want more money and more laws,” Brown said. “I take a different view. We have too many damn laws. The coercive power of the state should be invoked sparingly. They tell me almost all of the bills that I have vetoed have been reintroduced.”

Does he expect Newsom to approach the job in a similarly prescriptive way? “You know what a governor is on an engine?” Brown said. “The governor prevents the engine from getting out of control. Well, that is what the governor has to do in state government.”

Newsom, in interviews, has pledged to increase spending on early childhood education and a few other programs, but nonetheless said he would continue the fiscal practices followed by the departing governor.

This is not a moment of transition only for Brown; it is one for California, as well.

The Brown family has been an integral part of political life here since Pat Brown, Jerry Brown’s father, was elected governor in 1958.

Jerry Brown has served as governor twice, as mayor of Oakland, as state Democratic Party chairman and as attorney general. His sister, Kathleen, served as state treasurer.