s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Was the fatal shooting of a Houston 7-year-old girl racially motivated?

MOLLY HENNESSY-FISKE
LOS ANGELES TIMES | January 4, 2019
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

HOUSTON — The sister of a 7-year-old Houston girl shot to death in her family car said she locked eyes with the killer before he started firing into the vehicle holding a mother and four daughters.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attack that killed Jazmine Barnes. The girl’s mother, who was shot in the arm, said she believed the attack on her black family was motivated by race.

“This is something I believe was a hate crime,” LaPorsha Washington said Thursday.

Jazmine was killed Sunday as she sat behind the driver’s seat on a grocery shopping trip. The unidentified white attacker remains at large.

“We’re not ruling anything out,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a Wednesday news conference. “We’re not tone-deaf to some of the concerns in our community, where these could be potentially race-related. We’re not going to ignore that issue.”

Jazmine’s slaying has gained national attention at a time when white nationalists have become more outspoken and videos documenting attacks on blacks have gone viral, including a recent incident in which a man leans over a McDonald’s counter and grabs a female employee.

Investigators have little to go on beyond the family’s account and grainy surveillance video showing the gunman’s red pickup just before the attack. On Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office released the video and a composite sketch of the gunman based on the family’s accounts.

The man, described as in his 40s and wearing a hooded sweatshirt, fired from the truck into the car Jazmine was riding in with her mother and three sisters, striking the second-grader in the head, according to officials. Two of the other girls were injured by broken glass and had to be hospitalized.

The family said the man had stopped next to their car at a red light before the attack.

On Thursday, at a news conference held by the family, Jazmine’s 15-year-old sister Alxis Dilbert said she looked directly into the killer’s eyes just before the shooting.

“You know how when you’re driving and y’all make eye contact and look back? It was like that,” Alxis said. “He was white and he had blue eyes and that was it, because he had a hoodie on. I couldn’t see his hair.”

Washington has said her 6-year-old was the first to notice Jazmine was unresponsive. “She said, ‘Momma, Jazmine’s not moving. She’s not talking.’ I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head.”

Washington said she worried about her daughters, especially the 13-year-old, who was sitting next to Jazmine during the attack. “She hasn’t dropped a tear. And it scares me — because I don’t know what’s going on in her head. She saw it all, and she’s got to remember that.”

Gonzalez said officers were pursuing tips in the case and reviewing a similar unsolved shooting from 2017.

On Aug. 30, 2017, a white man in a pickup opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle at a group of black people in a car about six miles from where Jazmine was shot, injuring two people, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was killed, and the shooting, which occurred soon after Hurricane Harvey struck the city, remains unsolved.

Gonzalez said that investigators were reviewing the case “to see if we may have missed anything.” He cautioned at a news briefing Thursday that he didn’t want to alarm people into thinking there is “a serial shooter out there” but understood that people of color may fear being targeted. “It’s a reality that it does happen,” he said. He promised to increase patrols.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61

The sheriff gestured at the composite of the gunman and said that once authorities find him, they’ll learn the motive. “Our focus, right now, is identifying who this individual is, who this coward is.”

“Let’s get her justice,” he said of Jazmine. “She should be thriving, going back to school, getting ready to celebrate her birthday next month … . We’ll never see her potential realized because she was tragically taken by a cowardly gunman that would shoot into a car full of women and young girls.”

Related Stories
Man charged with murder in Houston girl's death

Jazmine’s father, Chris Cevilla, appeared Wednesday with investigators to appeal for the public’s help.

“What if that was your daughter?” he said. “Please step up at this point in time and help me and my family get justice for my baby girl.”

By Thursday, he was more certain: “This will not be a cold case … he’s going to be found.”

Cevilla created a GoFundMe campaign to cover the family’s expenses; more than 1,600 donors had given a total of more than $41,000 by Thursday afternoon.

The family’s lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, and Shaun King, an activist and columnist for the Intercept, have offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the gunman’s arrest.

King said he had found a witness who saw the shooting and chased the gunman in his car, and shared that information with investigators. Gonzalez said investigators were evaluating that tip and others from potential eyewitnesses.

“If you know this murderer, turn him now before he gets you killed or causes you to be an accessory to murder,” King tweeted. “We will find him soon.”

Merritt has said several people called to say they saw the same red pickup in the area before Jazmine was killed; one saw the driver break into a parked car and steal a gun. Merritt also forwarded the tips to investigators.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment