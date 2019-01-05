Sonoma County law enforcement officials issued 23 citations Friday night during a crackdown on illegal car rallies and sideshows in Santa Rosa, police said.
About a dozen officers from CHP and the Santa Rosa police department conducted the enforcement from about 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on streets around the Target and Best Buy shopping center on Santa Rosa Avenue and Coddingtown Mall, police said.
Social media notices had given Santa Rosa police a heads-up that drivers were looking to set up Friday in Santa Rosa. Police made several arrests and issued citations for reckless driving last week at a larger rally, Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.
The events can involve such sometimes risky maneuvers known as donuts and burnouts, as well as races.
No arrests were made Friday, but citations were issued for violations including unsafe vehicle modifications and speeding. About 100 cars turned out for the rally, mostly from Sonoma County, Gloeckner said.
