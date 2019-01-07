A missing Lake County prisoner is back in custody after walking away last week from a minimum-security inmate firefighter camp, state corrections officials said.
Nicolas Dunning, 32, was found Saturday in Coachella, a Southern California city near Palm Springs. Riverside County gang detectives arrested him after developing information he was in the area, officials said.
Dunning was stopped in a vehicle at 1:15 a.m. and taken to Calipatria State Prison in nearby Imperial County. He was serving a five‑year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon following his arrest in Imperial County.
Corrections officials sent him to the Konocti Conservation Camp in Lower Lake, where inmates are trained as wildland firefighters. Dunning, who last summer battled Northern California blazes, disappeared from the camp on New Year’s Eve morning, authorities said.
