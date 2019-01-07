Mendocino County sheriff’s officials Monday asked for help in an investigation into a shooting that wounded a 19‑year‑old man sleeping in his bed.

Someone fired multiple shots into a Redwood Valley home around 3:20 a.m. New Year’s Day, sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten said.

The victim told deputies he had been asleep when he awoke to gunfire and then felt pain. He was taken to Ukiah Valley Medical Center and was treated for a wound to his hand and released. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the man’s name because doing so could jeopardize an active investigation, Van Patten said.

Deputies found multiple shell casings outside the home in the 3000 block of Road J, a rural lane studded with vineyards and fields. Van Patten declined to give further details regarding the type of gun or guns used.

“We’re not sure if we’re looking for one suspect or multiple suspects,” he said. “But there is a potential there was more than one shooter.”

Other residents were home at the time, and it’s possible they or the house were targeted as a case of mistaken identity, Van Patten said.

Redwood Valley is just north of Ukiah, east of Highway 101.

Officials asked anyone with information to call the sheriff’s tip line at 707‑234‑2100. Callers also can use the We‑Tip anonymous hotline at 800‑732‑7463.

