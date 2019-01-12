The number of flu cases in Sonoma County and across the nation is on the rise, with some of the most susceptible to catching and spreading the bug — holiday travelers — settling back into school and work, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medical professionals in the North Bay area said the weekly influenza reports published in coordination with the CDC showed rising numbers of flu cases as the season progresses.

Up to 84,000 people have been hospitalized in the period from Oct. 1 2018 through Jan. 5, the CDC reported.

“Week by week we’re seeing a steady rise of influenza A,” said Dr. Gary Green, head of infectious disease at Kaiser Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Local public health and hospital officials could not provide data this week that illustrated the trend.

State authorities have reported 52 influenza related deaths and at least eight separate outbreaks across California since the end of September, when the official flu season began.

So far, no outbreaks have been reported in residential care facilities in Sonoma County, which care for an especially vulnerable population, and the county has recorded no flu-related deaths of people under 18. The county no longer requires severe or fatal cases of lab-confirmed influenza in people ages 18 to 64 be reported.

Though local flu cases this season aren’t measuring up with years past, with hospitalization numbers still relatively low, the virus is now widespread across the state and country, authorities said.

“It’s on the upswing so we don’t know where it’s going,” said Dr. Karen Holbrook, Sonoma County’s deputy health officer.

The most commonly identified flu virus this season is H1N1, different from the H3N2 strain that dominated in more severe flu seasons, including last year’s which the CDC reported said was the worst since H1N1 pandemic in 2009. More than 48 million U.S. flu cases were reported in the 2017-18 season, with nearly 1 million hospitalizations and almost 80,000 deaths.

At Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, since November 2018, there have been 62 cases of influenza recorded, said Christina Harris, regional manager for public relations at St. Joseph’s Health.

Petaluma Valley Hospital reported only 26 cases of influenza presenting themselves so far, a drop of about 60 percent from this time last year, Harris said.

At Kaiser, about 23 percent of nasal swabs for the flu have come back positive in the last week, Green said, reflective of an average flu season.

“We’re having sort of a normal flu season,” Green said. “This year the flu vaccine appears to be a good match.”

It’s not too late to get a flu vaccine, which is generally effective within two weeks, according to the CDC.

“Vaccination will help make the illness more mild because you’ve already got the antibodies to fight the virus,” Holbrook said.

The flu vaccine is not on the list of required immunizations for students in K-12 public schools, but many school officials say they take precaution by keeping classrooms clean, advising students to wash hands and use hand sanitizer and directing families to places they can get the flu shot.