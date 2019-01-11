s
Former hospital supervisor Ramona Smith dies at 88

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 10, 2019, 5:27PM
Services in Santa Rosa on Saturday will celebrate the life of Ramona Joan Smith, who lost her longtime home in Wikiup to the Tubbs fire and who died last September shortly after having moved with her husband to Oregon.

R. Curtis Smith said his wife of 68 years was so happy to settle into a house in Medford. “She danced with me, in her walker, through every room,” he said.

But they’d been in Oregon just less than three weeks when Ramona Smith suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on Sept. 18. She died one week later, at the age of 88.

She’d retired after a 30-year career as an office supervisor at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and the former Sonoma County Community Hospital.

In 1969, she and her husband and their young family moved into a hillside home they built in Wikiup, the large residential and commercial development off Old Redwood Highway north of Santa Rosa. Curtis Smith oversaw construction of the homes, businesses and other amenities at the planned development’s nine-hole golf course.

The former Ramona Speer, a native of Dighton, Kansas, met her future husband in 1948, when both were seniors at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale. Curtis Smith well remembers riding in a school bus to Yosemite National Park on his senior trip and being hit in the neck by a banana peel.

He turned to eye several girls, one of whom was quite visibly blushing. Ramona Speer confessed to having hurled the peel.

Curtis Smith said to her, “How about you being my date for these four days?” She agreed.

The young man had no doubt that Ramona Speer would be his wife, and he was all the more certain each time he heard her sing.

In 1950, he said, “she sang me to the altar.”

The couple sang together for years in the choir at Santa Rosa Bible Church. They reared three children, delighted in shopping for antiques and collectibles, and volunteered at the Sutter Hospice Thrift Store.

The night of Oct. 8, 2017, the Smiths were asleep in their self-built, antiques-bedecked home on Wikiup Drive. Awakened by a neighbor’s banging at the front door, the couple spotted the advancing firestorm, quickly gathered a few possessions, then fled.

“As we were leaving,” Curtis Smith told The Press Democrat last March, “I could see the flames creeping down the curb, in the leaves. The house across the street was already burning.”

He recalls either saying or thinking, “I can’t believe this is happening.”

Curtis Smith returned to sift the remains of his family’s home, and upon the discovery of his wife’s engagement and wedding rings he praised God.

The couple moved into a granny unit alongside the Windsor home of their son, Michael Smith. Their daughter in Oregon, Kandice Robbins, persuaded them to come live close to her and her family.

The couple moved into a home in Medford last Sept. 1. Curtis Smith said of his wife, “She just loved it.”

The two of them had been in the house 18 days when Ramona Smith was felled by a stroke.

In addition to her daughter in Medford and her son, who is relocating from Windsor to Medford, she is survived by daughter Cheryl Swift of Auburn, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Saturday’s celebration of her life begins at 1 p.m. at Santa Rosa Bible Church.

Smith’s family suggests memorial contributions to VNA Sutter Home Hospice, 1110 N. Dutton Ave. Santa Rosa CA 95401, or to Foundation Bible Fellowship, 1033 Tolman Creek Rd., Ashland OR 97520.

You can reach Staff Writer Chris Smith at 707- 521-5211 or chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment