A 40-year-old man was seriously injured Monday night after a DUI suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 101 near Ukiah crashed into his car, the CHP said.
Ransome Anderson, 51, of Covelo, was arrested after the 9:15 p.m. crash, CHP Officer Olegario Marin said Tuesday. It wasn’t clear where Anderson’s pickup entered the highway before traveling south in the northbound lane.
He and Matthew Adams, who was driving a sedan, swerved, avoiding a head-on collision north of Highway 20, Marin said. But they still crashed. The sedan flipped to one side, up against a fence on the right shoulder, while the pickup stopped in a traffic lane.
Redwood Valley and Ukiah Valley firefighters responded, cutting Adams free from the wreckage. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition in the intensive care unit Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Anderson was booked into Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury, driving without a license and insurance, and failing to appear in court on a prior felony case, according to jail records. His bail was $175,000.
