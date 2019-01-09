Santa Rosa police arrested a suspected gang member Tuesday who had been on their most-wanted list due to outstanding warrants.
Jose Infante Garcia, 19, was apprehended in the area of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds after a foot chase by officers, according to police. Garcia jumped over fences in the area, which police then cordoned off, said police Sgt. Tommy Isachsen.
Garcia was apprehended after he got stuck on a tree branch in the 1600 block of Moraga Avenue, police reported.
When police searched the route Garcia used to flee, they discovered a backpack with what appeared to be methamphetamine, along with a meth pipe and a replica handgun with the orange tip removed, according to police.
He was arrested on the outstanding warrant for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, bringing a controlled substance into a jail, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He also was booked on offenses including resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“We knew that he was active in the gang world and the fact that he was wanted for possession of a firearm. Normally when gang participants have firearm possessions, they seek to have firearms again, and that always is a concern for us,” Isachsen said.
