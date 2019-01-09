A man stabbed during an apparent domestic violence incident at a Rio Nido home Tuesday night was being rushed to a hospital in an SUV when the female driver, suspected of being drunk behind the wheel, lost control and crashed, according to the CHP.

Authorities on Thursday identified the driver as Heidi Allen, 43, of Guerneville. CHP officers arrested Allen after the wreck on suspicion of DUI but released her to the hospital because of her injuries.

The stabbing apparently occurred about 10:10 p.m. at a residence in the 15000 block of Rio Nido Road. The crash, which seriously injured the man, Allen and a female passenger, came just minutes later on River Road near Woolsey Road, as the eastbound 2000 Acura MDX headed toward Santa Rosa.

At about 10:15 p.m., the SUV driver went off the roadway and hit a tree, then the vehicle flipped and landed driver’s-side down in a ditch. The side landing trapped Allen behind the wheel and the crash impact threw the stabbing victim and another woman from the vehicle, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The initial Rincon Valley fire engine crew found two people badly injured, one on the road and one along the side of River Road, as well as the trapped and injured driver.

The fire captain called for additional firefighters and ambulances, bringing Windsor and Santa Rosa firefighters and as many as three ambulances. CHP officers also responded, joined by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies, because the crash and earlier stabbing appeared to be connected, officials said.

Firefighters and paramedics attended to the two people on the road who were transported to a local hospital, while others stabilized the SUV before cutting through the damaged roof and removing portions of the vehicle to get to the driver, said Aron Levin, acting battalion chief for Rincon Valley and Windsor fire.

All three people were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The trio remain hospitalized but updates about their conditions were not available Thursday morning, said Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum.

Preliminary information indicated Allen may have been a friend sleeping at the Rio Nido Road home when she awakened to what appeared to be a domestic violence altercation involving the stabbing, deRutte said.

Sheriff’s detectives investigating Tuesday night’s assault weren’t able to interview the three people Wednesday as a result of their injuries from the crash, Crum said. Authorities didn’t identify the two passengers in the SUV and typically don’t name any victims of domestic violence.

Staff Writer Hannah Beausang contributed to this story.

