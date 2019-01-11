s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

San Diego native selected executive director of Sonoma County Library

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 10, 2019, 4:21PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

After over a year without a permanent executive director, officials this week said they hired Ann Hammond to run the Sonoma County Library.

Hammond, currently director of the Lexington Public Library in Kentucky, has a long career in leadership positions at libraries in Florida, Maryland and California. She was selected from among hundreds of applicants nationwide. She’ll start the job March 11 and be paid an annual salary of $183,102.

Hammond said she views her move to the North Bay as a homecoming of sorts. Originally from San Diego, where both of her daughters still live, she said working in Kentucky for eight years was a surprisingly wonderful time, though that her heart and home is in California.

“I loved living in Kentucky, it’s an experience I never thought I would gain,” Hammond said. “But the chance to move to Sonoma County was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

Hammond said she did not know what to expect when she left Alameda County for Lexington to take over as director of that library system. She faced new challenges that have reshaped the way she manages libraries.

“I have come to firmly believe that libraries are truly the last democratic institution that is welcoming to all, which is something I think we have really had to step up in during this political climate,” Hammond said.

One situation stood out during her time as director in Lexington that Hammond said made her even more steadfast in her beliefs of keeping libraries as a place free and open to everyone.

After President Donald Trump was elected, and later when rallies related to a surge in white nationalism were on the rise, Hammond said her sense of awareness was heightened in regard to how those movements affected communities she served in Lexington.

“Charlottesville, where the violent rally took place (in 2017), is not far from where we are in Kentucky and we are also technically a southern city that not too long ago had Civil War statues in a park right next to the library,” Hammond said.

Demonstrations were planned both in favor of removing the statues as well as rallies in defense of keeping them, Hammond said, and her staff was worried they were going to lead to violence directly outside the front doors of the library.

“The rallies were planned on a day when the library was open and there were talks about possibly closing just in case,” Hammond said. “I said no, we are not closing that branch, because we do not let that behavior guide us. We are here for our community.”

That kind of resolute candor that’s revealed when Hammond speaks of the role of libraries in society is what impressed Reece Foxen, Sonoma County Library Commission chair, who voted in favor of hiring Hammond.

“Ann had great answers to all of the interview questions and was very serious the whole time,” Foxen said. “Then all of a sudden, there was this really warm human being that took over who was also engaging and connecting.

“What that showed me was that she had the ability to hold a tough line when necessary and at the same time do it with a warmth that is needed in our line of work,” Foxen said.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61

The diverse programs offered at each of the 12 branches in Sonoma County are what really piqued Hammond’s interest in the job, she said, as well as the strong staff that has continued to work closely with the community despite ongoing rotations of interim directors.

Ray Holley, county library spokesman, said the entire staff is looking forward to having a seasoned leader like Hammond fill the role.

“Her demonstrated commitment to openness, innovation and diversity makes her a great fit in Sonoma County,” Holley said. “The library has a lot of opportunities right now and a lot of big plans.”

Hammond said there are two thing she wants the North Bay community to know before she starts her new job: She has a lot of enthusiasm for implementing new technology and she intends to create new partnerships with the city and county.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment